2 face charges for threat to West York students

WEST YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Police say they will charge a 12-year-old boy who threatened West York Area students on social media.

West Manchester Township police said they also plan to charge an 18-year-old woman who spread the threatening message.

Both are students in the district.

The Snapchat message threatened harm to other students and was reported to school administrators after classes on Thursday.

Police said the message was specific enough for an investigation. Before schools opened Friday, investigators searched a West York home, seized electronic devices, and detained several persons of interest.

The 12-year-old was released to his parents pending a charge of terroristic threats. Charges against the 18-year-old will be determined after her phone is examined.

Police said they don’t believe either student had access to guns or other weapons.