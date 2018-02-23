2 arrested for 10 robberies, thefts at Walmart stores

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Two men have been arrested for five armed robberies and five retail thefts at Walmart stores in Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster and three other Pennsylvania counties.

Jon Beverly, 28, of Philadelphia, and Maurkeece Foreman, 26, of Pottstown, stole more than $52,000 in iPhones, televisions, and other merchandise during a spree that began in late July and ended in early January, authorities said Friday.

Walmart stores in Carlisle, Elizabethville, and Lancaster County were among those targeted during the six-month spree.

In Lancaster County, prosecutors said Beverly and Foreman on Aug. 6 stole more than $4,000 worth of iPhones from the Walmart on Lincoln Highway East, in East Lampeter Township. They said the pair returned the store on Dec. 27 and robbed it of 11 more iPhones valued at over $7,600.

Ten iPhones worth more than $7,700 were stolen from the Walmart store on Noble Boulevard in Carlisle during a Dec. 23 robbery.

Authorities said the pair also stole a plastic storage tote and six laptop computers from the Walmart in Elizabethville on Dec. 27.

Authorities said Freeman put a gun to an employee’s head and demanded all 20 iPhones in a display case during their final robbery in Pottstown last month.

Both men remain were charged with multiple felonies and jailed on $250,000 bail each.