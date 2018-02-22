Winning bid thrown out in casino license auction

The Associated Press Published:
A man plays an electronic slot machine at a virtual casino in the Rio Piedras neighborhood of San Juan, Puerto Rico, Wednesday, July 1, 2015, the day a 11.5% sales tax goes into effect, the highest of any U.S. state. The island's administration has been pushing for Congress to let the government and public agencies seek bankruptcy protection, while the White House has said no one is contemplating a federal bailout of Puerto Rico. (AP Photo/Ricardo Arduengo)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Pennsylvania gambling regulators are invalidating an auction for the rights to a mini-casino after Las Vegas Sands Corp. submitted the highest bid.

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board said Wednesday hours after the auction that Las Vegas Sands had selected a site in northwestern Pennsylvania that intruded on the 15-mile buffer zone around the location picked by the winner of the previous auction earlier this month.

The gaming board says it will meet Thursday to consider the second bid for the license, submitted by suburban Philadelphia’s Parx Casino, which is controlled by London-based businessman Watche Manoukian.

Las Vegas Sands had bid nearly $9.9 million and selected a site in Hempfield Township in northwestern Pennsylvania’s Mercer County. Mount Airy Casino Resort’s owners had picked a location in Lawrence County.

