Williams Valley student charged in school threat incident

TOWER CITY, Pa. (WHTM) – A ninth-grade student at Williams Valley High School has been charged in connection with a threatening social media post.

The 15-year-old boy is charged with terroristic threats, causing or risking a catastrophe, and criminal use of a communication facility, state police said in a news release Thursday.

His name was not released because he is a juvenile.

Police said a photo posted on Instagram included the comment, “I hate everyone at WV. Like why can’t they all just disappear.”

The school district said the post was brought to the attention of administrators after a previous threat was received on Monday.

Police will continue to provide safety checks at the campus, according to a statement on the district’s website.

Classes were not canceled. Students who stayed home Tuesday and Wednesday will be excused, according to the statement.