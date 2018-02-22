What’s Going Around: Flu still widespread across the Midstate

Pa. health officials said flu activity once again decreased across the state, but said it’s too soon to say if we have seen the peak for the season. The flu is still described as “widespread” in the state.

There were 28 influenza-associated deaths in Pa. this past week, bringing the total this season to 135.

This week, the flu burden at Lancaster General Health Physicians Roseville Pediatrics held on strong. They continue to see a high number of influenza cases, non-flu viral syndromes, strep throat and ear infections.

Bronchiolitis continues to be a big issue for infants.

Stomach bug cases again went up, but only slightly.

Dr. Joan Thode offered the following advice about the flu:

“Rapid onset symptoms with high fevers is the most consistent pattern we’re seeing with the flu.

There are some secondary issues that can stem from the flu, sometimes a bit into the course. Muscle pain, particularly in the legs, is common and can make ambulation painful. Extreme muscle weakness or extreme pain that worsens should warrant an immediate evaluation by a physician.

Pneumonia can stem from the flu, and it can sometimes present after the initial flu illness resolves. That’s why it’s very important to return to the doctor’s office for re-evaluation if a fever returns after a few days of being fever-free following a flu illness.

Please stay home if you have flu symptoms to avoid spreading it to others. Washing hands with antibacterial soap is also critical, especially before eating.”

The pediatricians at Penn State Children’s Hospital are still seeing a lot of flu cases; still much higher than previous years. Influenza A cases are starting to decrease, but influenza B cases are picking up. The Children’s Hospital pediatricians also report respiratory infections, including RSV and human metapnuemovirus.

Doctors and nurses at clinical sites in Elizabethtown and Camp Hill say they are still treating a lot of pediatric flu patients, as well as viral upper respiratory infections.

UPMC Pinnacle is still seeing influenza A, influenza B, stomach viruses and strep throat. They’ve also started to see more croup cases.

“Croup can start out similarly to influenza and strep, with fevers and sore throat, but the cough has a unique hoarse barky sound,” Dr. Kathleen Zimmerman said. “The younger a child is, especially babies and young toddlers, the more trouble they have with croup. If your child has a barky cough and is breathing loudly or struggling to breath, they need to be seen by a doctor.”

Again this week, WellSpan Medical Group providers continue to see flu cases in both inpatient and outpatient locations, including WellSpan Urgent Care.

WellSpan Medical Group providers have observed more than one flu strain in communities, making it possible for residents to get the flu more than once this season.

WellSpan Medical Group providers urge sick individuals to seek treatment. Early diagnosis may lessen the severity and duration of the illness. The WellSpan Medical Group is asking community members to be vigilant, and to be on the lookout for family, friends and neighbors who show signs of respiratory illness and to get them medical care, if needed.

WellSpan Medical Group providers say it is still not too late to get a flu shot – the best defense against the flu. Anyone looking to schedule their flu vaccine may contact their primary care provider. For additional information, visit http://www.WellSpan.org.

As a reminder, those seeking care for respiratory illnesses at any WellSpan care site, such as primary or urgent care locations or hospitals, are encouraged to adhere to respiratory etiquette practices. Techniques such as coughing into the inside of your elbow, frequent handwashing with antibacterial soaps for 20 to 30 seconds or using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer, such as Purell, are recommended to help prevent the spread of illness in public and at home.