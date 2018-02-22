West Perry parents outraged after charged student returns to school

ELLIOTTSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Parents in the West Perry School District are outraged after the superintendent told them a student accused of making a “kill list” is back at school.

The 14-year-old high school student was charged Tuesday with 34 counts each of terroristic threats and harassment, State police in Newport said the student used a school computer in November to make the list that threatened other students and staff.

“They have now brought the student back to school, to where I think he should’ve been expelled and away from all of the other students,” Ira Lauver said. “You’re taking one student away from thousands.”

Lauver did not send his daughter to school on Thursday and he plans to keep her home Friday. He and his wife are considering homeschooling their child.

“You’re putting thousands of kids’ lives in danger possibly. I’m not saying you are, but it’s a possibility. Nowadays, you got to think about it, check every possibility,” said Lauver.

Lauver says the high school principal told him all of the proper actions were taken in handling this situation.

ABC27 reached out to the superintendent and school board for more information, but our calls and emails were not returned.