Val’s Kids – Alyssa

You’ll need a lot of energy to keep up with Alyssa. She loves visiting parks and play grounds. Alyssa recently explored City Island in Harrisburg. She like swings and sliding board. Alyssa also enjoys learning new things on her ipad. When it comes to finding her a permanent family, the hope is for one or two parents that are nurturing, encourage her to grow and really advocate for her needs.

Alyssa would like to have some siblings and a room to call her own. “Alyssa is a very sweet affectionate girl she loves to cuddle with you and watch Disney movies. She is great at problem solving. She’s very patient with herself when learning new task,” Julianna Angelo, Adoption Worker said. Alyssa’s favorite foods, chicken noodle soup, meatloaf, veggies and cheese omelets. Hot dogs and cheese also her favorites.

You can visit the link below to view all the kids waiting for a forever home.

http://www.adoptpakids.org/WaitingKids.aspx