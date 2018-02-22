To get a ride, Uber says take a walk

The Associated Press Published:
FILE- This March 1, 2017, file photo shows an exterior view of the headquarters of Uber in San Francisco. The Justice Department is probing allegations that Uber used phony software to thwart city inquiries into whether the ride-hailing company followed local regulations. The city of Portland, Ore., says in an April 2017 audit report that it was notified of the federal inquiry by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in San Francisco. Portland said it’s cooperating. Uber and the U.S. Attorney’s Office declined comment. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)

DETROIT (AP) – The latest variation of an Uber ride will require a short walk.

In eight U.S. cities, the ride-hailing company is rolling out a service called “Express Pool,” which links riders in the same area who want to travel to similar destinations. Once linked, riders would need to walk a couple of blocks to be picked up at a common location. They also would be dropped off at a site that would be a short walk from their final destinations.

Express Pool could cost up to 75 percent less than a regular Uber ride. Express is running in San Francisco and Boston and soon will be offered in Los Angeles; Philadelphia; Washington, D.C.; Miami, San Diego and Denver. Uber says more cities will follow.

