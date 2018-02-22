Students accused of threats at Juniata, East Juniata high schools

MIFFLINTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Police arrested a student accused of making a threat at Juniata High School.

In a statement on the school’s website, superintendent Keith Yarger said administrators heard of the threat Thursday morning. He said the student was detained by state police who were on the campus and taken out of the school in handcuffs.

Yarger said no weapons were found and at no time were students in any harm.

A student at East Juniata High School was arrested earlier this week. That student on Monday reportedly told some students to make sure they come to school on Thursday, and he reportedly told others not come to school.

Police detained the student and placed him in a juvenile detention center. No weapons were found.