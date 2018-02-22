Student charged in threat to Southern Middle School

GLEN ROCK, Pa. (WHTM) – Police say they charged a student who made threats of a shooting at Southern Middle School on Wednesday.

Southern Regional police did not identify the juvenile but said the public can be assured the student will be held responsible for their criminal actions.

They said there is no evidence the student was capable of carrying out an attack or that the youth conspired with others to make this social media post.

“The community was greatly disturbed by these threats and caused many families and students to worry and change their daily activities,” police said in a statement. “These two posts on Twitter even had effects outside of our county which impacted many other school districts.”

