Student charged after threat at Columbia high school

COLUMBIA, Pa. (WHTM) – A Columbia Junior-Senior High School student was arrested after he threatened to commit an act of violence Thursday morning, police said.

Officers removed the student from the school around 8:24 a.m. He was later released to the custody of his parents. He will be charged with terroristic threats.

Police said they continue to investigate, but so far they’ve found no signs the student took steps to act on the threat.

They said the student had no weapons, and the threat was not directed at any particular person or persons.

