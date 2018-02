HALIFAX, Pa. (WHTM) – Police have apprehended a person responsible for a social media post that could have been interpreted as a threat against the Halifax Area School District.

In a statement on the district’s website, superintendent Dr. Michele Orner the post was made Wednesday evening and state police were on the campus Thursday morning to investigate.

Orner said the individual responsible for the post was apprehended and the matter is being resolved by administrators and police.