Skimming device found on ATM at Lancaster gas station

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are telling people to check their bank records for fraudulent activity after a skimming device was found at a city gas station.

A customer found the device Friday on an ATM inside the A Plus station at 111 West Orange Street. The skimmer was seized, but investigators don’t know how long it had been there.

Skimming devices are secretly attached to ATMs and gas pumps to record PINs and information from debit and credit cards. The stolen data is then placed on a blank card to make purchases or withdraw money from bank accounts.

The devices look similar to and fit directly over the card reader. A hidden camera is often used to record a customer typing on the keypad, but some skimmers use a keypad overlay that is placed over the ATM’s keypad.

Police said anyone who recently used the ATM on West Orange Street should check their financial records. If your account was compromised, call your bank immediately to stop all activity on the account, and call your local police department to file a report. The incident number for the case is 1802018416.

Anyone with information on the crime should call Det. Toby Hickey at 717-735-3344 or Lancaster Crime Stoppers at 800 322-1913, or text LANCS and a message to 847411. Callers do not have to give their names.