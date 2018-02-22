Rainy four-day stretch ahead

We officially hit an all-time record high for February yesterday afternoon, warming to 79 degrees! This beats the old record of 78 degrees in February of 1997. Cooler air moved southward overnight with showers developing this morning. Plan for a raw and rainy Thursday with temperatures stuck near 40 degrees for much of the day. Not much change is expected for tomorrow with more showers and drizzle throughout the day and temperatures likely stuck in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees. Umbrellas and raincoats are a must the next two days.

The weekend will see more showers, but we’ll warm a bit. Highs on Saturday and Sunday should reach the upper 50s and perhaps even the 60s by Sunday. While the whole weekend will be dreary, the timing of the rain still needs to be ironed out. It appears much of the rain will occur Saturday night and Sunday morning. It could be heavy rain too. Rainfall amounts could range between 1 to 3 inches from today through Sunday. We will be monitoring local waterways to any flooding concerns through the weekend. The sun will return early next week. Stay tuned and stay dry!