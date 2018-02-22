Pa. senator calls for ban on 150 semi-automatic gun models

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania senator says he’ll introduce legislation to ban military-style semi-automatic firearms in the state.

Sen. Wayne D. Fontana (D-Allegheny) said his bill would prohibit the sale and use of 150 different gun models, as well as gun magazines with a capacity of more than 10 rounds.

He said the ban would mirror a law enacted in Connecticut after the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting.

Fontana said he plans to introduce a second measure that would allow family members to petition a court to temporarily suspend a person’s access to firearms if they can prove that person is threatening harm to themselves or others. Other lawmakers have announced plans for similar legislation in the House and Senate.

Fontana said his proposals would help prevent “the kind of indiscriminate mass murder that occurred in Florida last week.”