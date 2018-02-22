Legislature to investigate Missouri Governor after indictment

ST. LOUIS (AP) – Missouri’s Republican House leaders say they are forming a group of lawmakers to investigate Gov. Eric Greitens following his indictment on a felony invasion-of-privacy charge.

House Speaker Todd Richardson issued a statement Thursday with other House leaders saying they “will carefully examine the facts contained in the indictment and answer the question as to whether or not the governor can lead our state while a felony case moves forward.”

The House has the power to initiate impeachment proceedings against a governor.

A House investigation could be the first step in that, but the statement didn’t specifically mention impeachment.

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner announced the indictment Thursday. She launched an investigation in January after Greitens admitted to an affair with his St. Louis hairdresser that began in March 2015. He was elected governor in November 2016.

The woman told her husband, who was secretly taping the conversation, that Greitens took a compromising photo of her at his home and threatened to use it as blackmail if she spoke about the affair.

Greitens’ attorney called the indictment “baseless and unfounded,” and says he will seek to have it dismissed.

