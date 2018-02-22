Harrisburg family reports home invasion robbery

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Harrisburg family was robbed at gunpoint when a masked man entered their home early Thursday, police said.

The family told officers the intruder entered their house through a dining room window and went into the living room where the mother was sleeping on a sofa with her youngest son. He splashed water on her face, pointed the handgun at her when she awoke, then demanded money.

The stranger also took $9 from an older son who stepped out of his second-floor bedroom, and he demanded money from the father, who said his wallet was in another part of the home.

When the intruder led the family to an enclosed back porch, the father closed and locked the door and the family called 911. Police did not disclose the ages of the children.

Officers arrived at the home just after 6:30 a.m. and searched for the robber but did not find him.

The family said he was wearing a dark-colored jacket over a black hooded sweatshirt, faded blue jeans, sneakers that glowed in the dark, and a mask that resembled a “white older male with his face melting off.” He was said to be 5’9″ to 6’0″ tall with a slim build.

Anyone with information is asked to call Harrisburg police at 717-558-6900.