Funerals for school shooting victims continue in Florida

The Associated Press Published:
People participate in a candlelight vigil in memory of the 17 students and faculty who were killed in the Wednesday mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., Monday, Feb. 19, 2018. Nikolas Cruz, a former student, was charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder on Thursday. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

PARKLAND, Fla. (AP) – A week after the school shooting in Parkland, Florida, killed 17 people, funerals continue.

WPLG-TV reports that services for Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School athletic director Chris Hixon and student Nicholas Dworet were held Wednesday morning.

Hixon was serving in his role as a school security specialist when he came within range of the shooter Feb. 14. The 49-year-old married father of two served in Operations Desert Shield and Desert Storm and will be buried with full military honors at the South Florida National Cemetery. His funeral was held at the Nativity Catholic Church in Hollywood.

Dworet was a senior who had committed to swim for the University of Indianapolis. The 17-year-old’s funeral was held in North Lauderdale, followed by a public memorial at the Parkland Golf and Country Club.

