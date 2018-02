SHERMANS DALE, Pa. (WHTM) – A trash collector died when a car struck the back of a garbage truck in Perry County this morning.

The crash happened just before 6 a.m. in the 7100 block of Spring Road, in the area of Victory Lane, in Carroll Township.

The trash collector died at the scene, state police said. His name was not immediately released.

No other injuries were reported.

The accident shut down both lanes of Spring Road between Sleepy Hollow Road and Dellville Road.