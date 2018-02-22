Company wins right to build mini-casino near Shippensburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The owner of the Parx Casino in Bucks County has won the rights to build a mini-casino in the Shippensburg area.

Greenwood Gaming and Entertainment submitted a winning bid of $8,111,000 to build a casino within 15 miles of a point it picked in South Newton Township, in Cumberland County, the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board announced Thursday.

The mini-casino can operate between 300 and 750 slot machines. Greenwood Gaming and Entertainment can petition for permission to initially operate up to 30 table games for an additional fee of $2.5 million. Ten additional tables games could be added after the first year of operation.

Greenwood Gaming and Entertainment was outbid for the fourth mini-casino license, but Wednesday’s auction was later deemed invalid. High bidder Las Vegas Sands wanted a location in Mercer County, along the Ohio border, that was too close to a location picked by the winner of a previous auction. A state law enacted last year authorized 10 new mini-casinos. Penn National Gaming, owner of the Hollywood Casino in Grantville, had the highest bid in the first auction and chose a location centered near Yoe, in York County.