Central York schools closed again Friday

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Central York schools will be closed again Friday as police continue to investigate a threat of violence toward the middle and elementary schools.

Springettsbury Township police Chief Daniel Stump said he recommended that schools remain closed for a third day to ensure student safety.

Stump has said the “very disturbing threat” was made in a social media post as police investigated rumors of a possible threat at the high school on Tuesday.

The chief said investigators have several persons of interest in the case but no one is in custody. He said police have received many tips and he encouraged people with information to come forward.

A reward of up to $5,000 has been offered for information leading to an arrest.

Police are asking parents to review their child’s text and Snapchat messages for possible information on who sent the threatening message.

A town hall meeting on school safety and security is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the high school. School administrators said they will review the proactive measures that are in place and listen to feedback and concerns from families.