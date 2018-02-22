Addicted to digital devices? Tips to kick the habit

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – With so many cell phones, mobile devices and laptops, we are truly living in a digital world.

Thirty-six-year-old Melanie Bischof of West Hanover Township admits she is constantly texting, tweeting, checking Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat. Melanie says her cell controls her life.

“I immediately panic when I can’t find my phone. I’m like where’s my phone? Where did I put my phone? But as soon as I find it, I’m good,” Bischof said.

Melanie’s 9-year-old daughter Lily is following in her footsteps. Lily is also glued to the small screen.

“Usually, I’m playing games that I really like. I watch Netflix and I watch YouTube and funny videos of cats,” Lily said.

Bischof is trying to unplug and has been working with a life coach for the past three months to disconnect from her digital devices.

“She gives me a lot of facts, especially for evening time and unplugging and the quality of sleep you get. For the morning time, she gives me tips to kind of shy away from it,” she said.

The average American spends five hours a day on their smartphones. Psychotherapist Amanda Levison says too much screentime has been linked to mental health issues and depression in teens.

“It’s creating distance and a lack of communication. People are on their cell phones or tablets or whatever device they may have rather than engaging with their family, their parents and their siblings,” Levison said. “It’s not opening the door to let them know how your day was and if anything’s going on with you because you are isolating yourself. Even if you are sitting next to the person and you’re on your device, you are still isolating.”

Parents can limit their child’s screentime but parents have to be a role model. If you are texting, tweeting and scanning social media 24-7, don’t be surprised if your child does the same.

Some tips to unplug:

Set boundaries and decide you will only check your phone every hour;

Turn off notifications so you aren’t tempted to check your phone every time something pops up on your screen; and

Stop checking devices an hour before bedtime for a better night’s sleep.