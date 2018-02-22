There’s a reason the top-selling model from Hyundai is the small Elantra sedan. It does many things well.

After last year’s major overhaul, changes for 2018 are few. Our review car, the Limited, is the top of six trim levels. Choosing the Limited gets you 17-inch alloy wheels, hid headlights, and LED taillights.

Most extras are inside. Seats are upgraded to leather, the driver’s seat is power adjustable, and front seats are heated. Overall, quality materials are used and the interior has a simple, clean design. The instrument cluster reveals a full slate of electronic driver aids including radar cruise, lane departure warning, blind spot, and automatic emergency braking. Other car makers could learn from Hyundai’s excellent navigation design.

The automatic is a six-speed and is not very smooth in operation.

Row two is roomy in all dimensions, and there’s lots of room in the trunk for whatever you haul. Folding seat backs extend the cargo space.

With only 147 horsepower from a 2.0 liter four, the Elantra is a bit slug in the acceleration department, but gas mileage is outstanding. I averaged about 34 miles per gallon.

For better performance, choose the more powerful Sport version.

Overall handling is good.

For the 2018 Hyundai Elantra Limited, I say thumbs up to style, value, and gas mileage; thumbs down to being underpowered and the transmission is not very smooth.

The pre-production car had no sticker, but the price should be about $23,000.