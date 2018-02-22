2 Manheim stores robbed at knifepoint

MANHEIM, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are investigating armed robberies at two stores on Main Street Sunday and Monday.

The Subway at 2 North Main Street was robbed Sunday night at 9:55 p.m. The Turkey Hill at 101 South Main Street was robbed Monday morning at 1:03 a.m., the Lancaster County district attorney’s office said.

In both incidents, the robber held a knife while demanding cash.

Police don’t know yet if the same person robbed both stores.

At the Subway, the robber wore a camouflage jacket, black mask, red “beanie” cap, black sweatpants and white shoes.

At the Turkey Hill, the robber was said to be about 6-feet tall and wore a black jacket, black bandanna over his face, and black pants. He fled without money when a clerk called 911.

Anyone with information should call Manheim police at 717-665-2481.