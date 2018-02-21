Threats close schools in Central York for second day

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Central York School District officials are following a recommendation from the Springettsbury Township Police to close schools on Thursday as an investigation continues in what’s being called “a very disturbing threat.”

The district says it was a warning about violence toward the middle and elementary schools. The district said the threat was made in a social media post. It prompted a large police presence at Central York High School after the initial threat. Then a second threat came in referring to that police presence.

Right now police have not made any arrests, and there is no word on any suspect or suspects. A reward of up tp $5,000 is being offered for any information leading to an arrest. Springettsbury Township Police Chief Daniel Stump says tips continue to come in, and police say it is crucial people don’t sit on any information.

“If you have something share it, it if you have something send it if you know something say it this is not someone we want to be protecting,” said Stump.

Chief Stump is asking parents to review their child’s texts and Snapchat messages for possible information on who sent the threatening message.

School District officials are planning to hold Town Hall meetings for students and parents in the very near future.