Susquehanna Township police seek tips on social media post

Published:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police say they continue to investigate a screenshot of a Snapchat message that was shared among Susquehanna Township students.

The message contained a warning of a school shooting but made no specific mention of Susquehanna Township schools. There was a comment that reads “@hanna and east kids.”

Township police said they have no information on who sent the original message or who commented on it. They’re working with the FBI and the district attorney’s office, as well as other police agencies across central Pennsylvania investigating similar social media postings.

Officers were deployed to the district’s four schools throughout Wednesday.

Anyone with information is asked to call Susquehanna Township police at 717-652-8265, or email Detective Jill Rowe at jrowe@susquehannatwp.com or Detective Lee Ann Tarasi at ltarasi@susquehannatwp.com.

