Studio Session: Teen Town

Teen Town is a group of– well, teens– from the mid-state! They’ve performing together since the release of a viral video that got over 1,000,000 views on Facebook! Their sound is best described as fusion, which combines aspects of jazz harmony and improvisation with funk, rock, Latin music and rock.

They’ll be performing together at the Millennium Music Conference at the Keystone Musical Arts Center on Saturday, February 24.

Check out their performance in the video above, or listen to our interview with the boys in the video below.