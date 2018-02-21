Police investigating possible threat to Williams Valley High School

TOWER CITY, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are investigating a possible threat to Williams Valley High School.

State police in Lykens said they were made aware of a threatening Instagram post. Underneath the photo was the comment, “I hate everyone at WV. Like why can’t they all just disappear.”

Police say the post was made on Feb. 11. Anyone with information is asked to call the Lykens station at 717-362-8700.

Troopers were on the Williams Valley campus Tuesday and Wednesday as a proactive measure, according to the district’s website.

“There have been several messages circulating on Facebook and other social media concerning arrests and weapons. This information is inaccurate,” the statement reads. “All safety precautions already in place will be followed and we will be implementing the use of handheld metal detectors in the near future.”