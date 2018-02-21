School threats can pose anxiety, mental issues for students

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A series of school threats throughout the midstate could be having an impact on child’s mental health. School counselors are offering some signs to watch out for, as well as a warning about social media.

Kate Diorio with the Red Lion Area School District believes those committing school threats may not understand how their actions affect others. “It’s certainly attention-seeking behavior. It’s negative attention-seeking behavior,” said Diorio.

“There are students across the country who may not be in school today because of a threat, and they’re not going to eat today because they depend on the school for their food, or they may not be getting a counseling service that if really important to them.”

Diorio has some signs to watch out for if you think your student may be affected by the threats. “Some symptoms might be that they’re anxious, that they’re having trouble falling asleep, they’re not eating, just some distractibility in their everyday routines could be symptomatic of feeling anxious about school.”

Educators say social media plays a big part in how threats, and possible misinformation about them, can spread. “Our priority of course is always safety, and if we are distracted pursuing leads that are inaccurate, it’s distracts us from issues that could potentially cause harm to our students,” said Diorio.

Counselors encourage parents to talk to your kids about these threats and seek help at your school district or a private counselor if needed.