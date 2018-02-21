Republican leaders continue fight against new congressional map

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Republican leaders at the State Capitol are continuing their fight against the new congressional map issued by the State Supreme Court this week.

House Speaker Mike Turzai announced he along with Senator Joe Scarnati filed for an emergency stay in the U.S. Supreme Court. This all comes after President Trump sent out a tweet on Tuesday urging Republicans to fight the new map.

They have already gone before the U.S. Supreme Court in this case, asking them to stay the order when the state Supreme Court threw out the 2011 congressional map, they were denied.

Speaker Turzai says he is confident that will not be the case this time around. “The issue was not quite ripe. They wanted to see what the Pennsylvania Supreme Court actually did,” said Turzai. “And now that the Pennsylvania Supreme Court has issued a partisan map, an exceptionally partisan map, all of those facts are now in front of the United States Supreme Court, which were not in front of the United States Supreme Court when we first went to the court.”

A second federal challenge is also expected this week from national republican lawmakers.