Police: Steel-High elementary student had BB gun in backpack

By Published: Updated:

STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) – An 11-year-old student at Steelton-Highspire Elementary School was taken into custody Wednesday for having a BB gun, police said.

Swatara Township police said the student was charged and released to their parent.

In a letter to parents and guardians, school administrators said they received a tip in the morning that the student had a gun in their backpack. The backpack was searched and the gun was confiscated.

Administrators said the gun was not loaded and there is no evidence the student intended to hurt anyone.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s