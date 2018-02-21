Police: Steel-High elementary student had BB gun in backpack

STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) – An 11-year-old student at Steelton-Highspire Elementary School was taken into custody Wednesday for having a BB gun, police said.

Swatara Township police said the student was charged and released to their parent.

In a letter to parents and guardians, school administrators said they received a tip in the morning that the student had a gun in their backpack. The backpack was searched and the gun was confiscated.

Administrators said the gun was not loaded and there is no evidence the student intended to hurt anyone.