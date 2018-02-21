Police seek tips in theft caught on camera

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are asking to help to identify a woman who used bank cards she stole at a city hotel.

Harrisburg police have released surveillance video of the theft on Sept. 23. They said the victim was seated at the bar of the Hilton Hotel and while her back was turned, a woman who sat next to her removed the victim’s wallet from her open purse.

The suspect looked through the wallet, removed four bank cards, then returned the wallet and left the bar. A heavyset man sitting next to her may have been her lookout, police said.

The victim discovered her cards missing when she attempted to pay her bar tab. She contacted police and the various banks and learned her cards were used at several locations, including a local Target store.

Anyone who can identify the suspect should call Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900.

 

