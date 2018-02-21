Police offer reward in dog dumping case

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Dauphin County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information in an animal cruelty case.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $2,000 for a tip that leads to the arrest of the person who dumped a dead dog in Lower Swatara Township.

The male pit bull was found Feb. 15 in a wooded area off of Richardson Road. It was wrapped in a colorful flower pattern blanket and stuffed in a plastic, tan-colored kitchen-size trash can.

The dog had his ears cut off, and he had numerous injuries consistent with dogfighting. There appeared to be bite marks, scratches, and puncture wounds all over his head and neck, police said.

Investigators described the dog as black with white markings on his chest and paws. He weighed about 50 to 60 pounds, was not neutered, and had a long tail. No chip was detected and there was no collar.

Police suspect the dog was dumped sometime between the evening hours of Feb. 14 and 10:30am on Feb. 15.

Anyone with information should call Lower Swatara police at 717-558-6900.