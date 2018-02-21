Police investigating violent threats in Southern York County School District

RED LION, Pa. (WHTM) — Southern Regional Police are investigating a social media post on Twitter stating that there would be a shooting taking place on Thursday, February 22nd at 12 PM at Southern Middle School in the Southern York County School District.

Several agencies and the school district began an investigation to determine the source of the threat. The suspect responsible for the post was identified during the investigation, and the threat was deemed not credible.

Authorities say steps were taken to ensure the school’s and the public’s safety. During the investigation a second post was identified on Twitter and found to be created by the same suspect.

Police say there is no threat to the school, and officers will continue to investigate. The public is always encouraged to remain vigilant and aware of possible threats at any time. It is encouraged that anyone with information regarding a threat to public safety contact 911 to report this immediately.

Police would like to thank the public for their phone calls and concern for the community.