Police: Central Dauphin rumors spread from old social media posts

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police investigating threat rumors in the Central Dauphin School District say they’ve attributed numerous social media postings to people sharing old information that has already been investigated and cleared.

In a joint statement Wednesday, state police, Swatara Township police, Lower Paxton Township police, and the school district said there have been no credible threats.

“We understand that everyone is in a heightened state of awareness about these issues and we encourage people to share credible information with their local police departments,” police said in the statement.

“Both departments along with the Pennsylvania State Police are being proactive and will continue to have an increased presence at all our schools within the school district to address any and all concerns.”