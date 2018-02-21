Pinnacle Health Foundation donates thousands to safe sleep programs

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pinnacle Health Foundation board released $100,000 in funding to UPMC Pinnacle programs and services.

One of those programs is Cribs for Kids, a program that gives cribs to families in need and provides education to parents and caregivers to reduce sleep-related deaths.

Susan Brackbill, coordinator for Cribs for Kids says they provide all the materials needed for safe sleep.

“We provide the pack and play, and a crib sheet and then we have a whole series of educational tenants that we sort of talk about.”

For more information about Cribs for Kids, you can call 717-782-2335 or visit their website www.cribsforkids.org