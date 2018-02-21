Pinnacle Health Foundation donates thousands to safe sleep programs

By Published:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pinnacle Health Foundation board released $100,000 in funding to UPMC Pinnacle programs and services.

One of those programs is Cribs for Kids, a program that gives cribs to families in need and provides education to parents and caregivers to reduce sleep-related deaths.

Susan Brackbill, coordinator for Cribs for Kids says they provide all the materials needed for safe sleep.

“We provide the pack and play, and a crib sheet and then we have a whole series of educational tenants that we sort of talk about.”

For more information about Cribs for Kids, you can call 717-782-2335 or visit their website www.cribsforkids.org

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s