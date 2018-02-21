Pennsylvania to auction fourth of ten mini casino licenses

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Wednesday, officials are set to auction the fourth license for a Pennsylvania mini casino.

The first three licenses have raised $110 million, far exceeding the total goal for 10 licenses of $100 million so where will the money go?

Officials say it will be used to improve the economy, increase jobs and cushion the budget for next year and even after the casinos are auctioned, they will continue to bring the state money.

The minimum bid for each mini casino is $7.5 million. For that price. each casino is allowed 750 slot machines.

For another $2.5 million, license holders can add 30 table games.

So far, mini-casinos have been auctioned off in York County, Westmoreland County, and Lawrence County.

The casinos could open by the end of the year, according to the Gaming Control Board.

