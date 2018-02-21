Pennsylvania installing new towers to help find forest fires

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
(Department of Conservation and Natural Resources)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Pennsylvania is getting new lookout towers to help fight fires in state forests.

The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources said Wednesday it’s in the middle of a $4.6 million effort to renovate and replace 16 towers on state forest lands. Many date to the 1940s and earlier.

The new towers are considered sturdier, are safer to get up and down and have weatherproof areas at the top.

Many are getting new radio communications equipment.

The state also uses aircraft to find forest fires, but they can be costly to insure and operate.

The great majority of Pennsylvania wildfires begin in March, April and May, before the woods are fully green.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s