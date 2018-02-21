Auditor general mulling run for Congress

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Democratic Auditor General Eugene DePasquale is considering a run for Congress.

Depasquale, of York County, told ABC27 News that people are asking him to run for the 10th congressional district. He says he will decide by Monday.

The 10th congressional district, in the map imposed by the state Supreme Court this week, includes Dauphin County and parts of Cumberland and York counties, including York City.

DePasquale would run against Republican Congressman Scott Perry, of Dillsburg. The court’s order moved Perry into the 10th district.