Auditor general mulling run for Congress

By Published: Updated:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Democratic Auditor General Eugene DePasquale is considering a run for Congress.

Depasquale, of York County, told ABC27 News that people are asking him to run for the 10th congressional district. He says he will decide by Monday.

The 10th congressional district, in the map imposed by the state Supreme Court this week, includes Dauphin County and parts of Cumberland and York counties, including York City.

DePasquale would run against Republican Congressman Scott Perry, of Dillsburg. The court’s order moved Perry into the 10th district.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s