PA Secretary of Education: Kids should feel safe in schools

MILLERSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) The Pennsylvania Secretary of Education is speaking out about school safety after a myriad of school threats across the Midstate within the last week.

Pedro Rivera, Pennsylvania Secretary of Education, spoke about the topic with abc27News at Greenwood Middle School Tuesday during a Governor’s Cabinet in the Community Initiative. It is an informal gathering to connect with the school board, administrators, and students to find out what they need.

Many parents and students want to know that schools are safe. Since last week’s Florida school shooting threats of violence mostly online have become a distraction at several schools including Central York, East Juniata, and Williams Valley.

“Students should never feel other than they’re coming to a place where they’re cared for, where they’re supported, and they know they’re going to be safe. Parents should never feel that they’re sending their children into an environment in which they aren’t safe,” said Rivera.

Rivera said the state education department offers annual grants to fund school resource officers. The department also makes sure training and emergency response plans are up-to-date by coordinating with Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA).