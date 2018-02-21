Outdoor gas fire pits recalled for burn hazard

ATLANTA (WHTM) – Outdoor gas fire pits sold exclusively at Home Depot have been recalled because they lack a heat shield to protect people from burns while turning off the propane tank.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says there have been three reports of people who were burned while turning off the tank.

The recall involves Hampton Bay 50,000 BTU, 30-inch Cross Ridge outdoor gas fire pit table patio heaters with model number G-FTB51057B and UPC 6944937601579. The fire pits were sold from August 2016 through November 2017 for about $200.

The commission said people should contact the manufacturer, Yayi, for a free repair kit which includes a heat shield and installation instructions.