Mulberry Street Bridge wall collapse affecting area businesses

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Nearly two years after the Mulberry Street Bridge wall collapse, the rubble still remains.

Local business owners say a small fence and warning signs are not hiding the problem. Howard Henry, owner of Howard Auto, says he recently saw a homeless man climbing on the debris and sleeping nearby.

“I was the one that actually discovered that someone was living in there,” said Henry. “I told him it was dangerous. He’s going into McFarland’s basement and sleeping in there.”

No one has occupied the McFarland building since the wall collapse in May 2016, but the property is accessible from the street.

Henry had to close his business after the wall collapsed on top of it. Eddie Ruth, owner of Eddie’s Furniture, says Henry’s vacant storefront is hurting the progress of the Cameron Street business district.

“I would hope to see something resolved because he brought traffic to this area, he brought business to this area,” said Ruth.

Oscar Orellana, manager of Monte Carlo Pizza, says he wants to see the wall fixed, so that the street can get back on track.

“Cameron Street used to be a big business street, but a lot of businesses have closed down. We made really good business when all the businesses were open,” said Oscar Orellana, manager of Monte Carlo Pizza.

Henry says the the city of Harrisburg told him they are not enforcing code violations on the property. The city did not return ABC27’s request for an interview.

While a judge has previously ruled that the McFarland Apartment Complex owns the wall, there has been no ruling yet about who will pay for the cleanup.