Mommy Minute: High school reminds parents to keep sick kids at home

Trinity High School Principal John Cominsky says in recent weeks it became clear that the flu had started to affect both his students and his staff.

“We’ve had days where we’ve had four or five staff members out with the flu,” he said.

And then something else became clear; that kids weren’t taking nearly enough time to recover.

“They would simply come back and they clearly had symptoms of the flu, including fever,” Cominsky said.

Cominsky sent home a letter, instructing parents to keep their sick kids at home, even if the student is pushing them to return.

“We have a lot of students here who are pretty motivated about their school work, about their sports, about their activities,” Cominsky said. “And they will often come to school when they shouldn’t really be here.”

Dr. Chiamaka Onyewuchi of UMPC Pinnacle understands.

“The parents are stressed out,” she said. “I find the students are stressed out, especially when they’re in the middle school, high school because missing one day of school can mean a whole lot.”

Dr. Onyewuchi says there are clear guidelines everyone should follow, outlined in this new chart from UPMC Pinnacle. It details when kids with a fever, vomiting, diarrhea, head lice, eye infection or rash can return.

It’s simple advice for parents to follow.

“If you’ve been able down two meals without having vomiting or diarrhea, then most of the time you’re good to go,” Dr. Onyewuchi said.

Cominsky hopes it’s advice parents will follow. In the meantime, his letter was also directed at teachers, telling them to go easy on kids who are trying to make up multiple absences.

“We’re all trying to do the right thing for the kids and their health,” he said.