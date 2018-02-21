Missing Pennsylvania man may be in Franklin County

By Published:

CLEARVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania man missing since last month may be in the Chambersburg area, police said.

State police are looking for 30-year-old Thomas Saylor II of Clearville, in Bedford County.

Saylor was last seen on Jan. 10 when he threw his belongings in a dumpster and walked away. His cell phone does not have minutes on it and nobody has been able to contact him, police said.

His family would like to know that he is okay and for him to contact them.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call state police in Bedford at 814-623-6133.

