Migrating birds present spectacular views at Middle Creek

KLEINFELTERSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Thousands of migrating geese and swans flew over the heads of onlookers Wednesday at the Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area.

“It was like they seemed like they were heading for me,” said Sondra Glick, of Akron. “I knew they weren’t, but they were shooting over here!”

Glick had only been to the wildlife center once before.

“It looks like billions of birds everywhere on that water,” she said. “It’s just like you can hardly believe what you are seeing.”

Thousands of snow geese, Canada geese, and tundra swans stop at the 6,000-acre wildlife area in Lancaster and Lebanon counties during their annual migration north to their breeding grounds.

Pennsylvania Game Commission experts said the birds are in the area about a month early because of an early snowmelt and because the lake didn’t freeze.

Jim Goudie, who makes a yearly stop at Middle Creek, was trying to snap a picture of the waterfowl in flight.

“I hate to use the word awesome because it’s so overworked, but it’s an awesome experience,” he said.

Experts said the best time to see the birds is at sunrise or sunset.

It’s expected the geese and swans will be at Middle Creek for at least a couple of more days, if not weeks.