Increased police presence expected at Susuqehanna Township schools after a possible threat

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)–An increased police presence is expected at Susquehanna Township Schools after a possible threat.

Police said a concerned student notified a teacher about a threat made online. While the threat did not mention the school specifically, police and administrators are taking the threat seriously.

District administrators notified parents about the threat Tuesday. Leaders said while school is in session Wednesday, parents can keep their children at home and the day will be marked as an excused absence.