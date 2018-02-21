Increased police presence expected at Susuqehanna Township schools after a possible threat

By Published: Updated:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)–An increased police presence is expected at Susquehanna Township Schools after a possible threat.

Police said a concerned student notified a teacher about a threat made online. While the threat did not mention the school specifically, police and administrators are taking the threat seriously.

District administrators notified parents about the threat Tuesday. Leaders said while school is in session Wednesday, parents can keep their children at home and the day will be marked as an excused absence.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s