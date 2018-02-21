Holiday Vacations: New England & St. Lawrence Seaway with Gregg Mace!

Holiday Vacations is a national tour company located in Wisconsin and has been in business for 43 years. They have been taking WHTM TV viewers on vacation since 2009. This year’s tour of New England & St. Lawrence Seaway from August 9 – 19, 2018 and will be hosted by Gregg Mace!

Tour and cruise highlights include a tour of Boston including the Freedom Trail and Granary Burying Ground, a visit to the JFK Library, Halifax’s Peggy’s Cove fishing village, historic Sydney (Nova Scotia), and a day in Quebec City!

For additional information, you can view their segment above, visit their website, or call 1-800-826-2266.