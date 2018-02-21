Harrisburg Heat to host game to support violence prevention programs in schools

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) Harrisburg Heat will be playing a special game to support violence prevention programs in schools.

The team will host the Newtown Pride FC in the Capital Area Community Cup Wednesday, February 21 at 7 p.m. at the Pennsylvania Farmshow Complex.

Newtown Price FC is based in Newtown, Connecticut, the same community where 26 students and staff were shot and killed in December 2012. The team uses soccer as a way to raise money and spread awareness about violence prevention in schools.

The event is free and will include an autograph session with Heat players. There is a small fee for parking.