Harrisburg Heat to host game to support violence prevention programs in schools

By Published:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) Harrisburg Heat will be playing a special game to support violence prevention programs in schools.

The team will host the Newtown Pride FC in the Capital Area Community Cup Wednesday, February 21 at 7 p.m. at the Pennsylvania Farmshow Complex.

Newtown Price FC is based in Newtown, Connecticut, the same community where 26 students and staff were shot and killed in December 2012. The team uses soccer as a way to raise money and spread awareness about violence prevention in schools.

The event is free and will include an autograph session with Heat players. There is a small fee for parking.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s