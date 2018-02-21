GOP leaders to seek halt to Pennsylvania congressional map

MARK SCOLFORO and MARC LEVY, The Associated Press Published: Updated:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Republican leaders of the Pennsylvania Legislature say they’re about to ask the U.S. Supreme Court to halt the imposition of new congressional district maps, two days after they were announced by the state’s highest court.

House Speaker Mike Turzai says he and his Senate counterpart will request an emergency stay Wednesday of what he called a “completely partisan, ultimate gerrymander.”

The challenge adds uncertainty as candidates are preparing to circulate nominating petitions to get their names on the May primary ballot.

The Democratic majority on the state Supreme Court in January threw out a 2011 congressional district map that had been drafted by Republicans, saying it violated the state constitution’s guarantee of free and equal elections.

Turzai says a separate action in federal court in Harrisburg is also possible.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s