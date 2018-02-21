First African American theater debuts in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)- The Sankofa African American Theatre Company has opened its doors for the first time at Open Stage of Harrisburg.

They are showing Akeelah and the Bee, the story of a young African American girl competing in a spelling bee.

The theatre is the first of its kind in the Harrisburg area and hopes to cross cultural lines by bringing more minority groups into the theatre scene.

Founder Sharia Benn says the stories of the African American experience will not go untold at Sankofa.

“African Americans are owning that journey, owning the story they tell,” she said.

Sankofa will also be running youth programs for teens who are interested in getting involved in acting.

For more information about Sankofa, to buy tickets, or donate to the theatre, visit: https://www.sankofatheatrehbg.com/ or their Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/SankofaTheatre/

